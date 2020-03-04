|
|
October 2, 1958 - March 1, 2020
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Phillipians 4: 6-7
On March 1st 2020, Art went home peacefully to be with Jesus, with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Art lost his brief battle with pancreatic cancer with grace and an amazing sense of peace.
He leaves behind his highschool sweetheart and wife of almost 40 years, Sonia. He also leaves behind his two daughters Tanya (Eric Staal) Parker, Levi & Finley, and Kari (Geoff Lindberg) Norah & Theo, and Jonathan Stephenson. Predeceased by and reunited with his daughter Tamara in Heaven.
Art was a devoted husband, awesome dad and the best grampa. He was a dedicated family man and always worked hard to provide all that was needed. Having three daughters brought out the sensitive side and tears. He was reminded many times that "real men do cry". He was a man of quiet faith but made sure his actions and life reflected his Godly values and did his best to instill those in his children and then grandchildren, leading by example.
He was fun loving, always ready to play once work was done. His grandchildren loved him so much and will miss all the quad rides, snowmobile rides, hikes and all kinds of horseplay. He loved also just sitting with them relaxing while watching TV together or playing on the iPad.
Art started work after highschool operating heavy equipment. He got his welding certificate and then became a Sheet Metal Journeyman. In his early years he worked in construction, then at Bowater and the last 14 years at Thermal Mechanical. He was a hard working man who set his own bar very high and always gave his best. He knew how to do and fix just about anything and had a wealth of knowledge. His expertise and teaching moments will be missed by many.
He and Sonia enjoyed travelling together, visiting the kids and grandkids, visiting family in Holland, travelling with friends and also just everyday living at home.
The last 5 years Art started practicing retirement. He purchased his dream motorcycle and enjoyed many rides throughout the countryside, sometimes with Sonia hanging on. The last 3 summers he and a group of friends went on a week long motorcycle ride taking in Gods' creation.
Along with his immediate family, Art leaves behind his siblings Bram, Annette (Henry Vanderleest), Joanne, Peter, and Jessica (Mike Kiers). He also leaves behind his in-laws Henry and Ann Breukelman, as well as brother and sister-in-laws; Gerald (Nadeen), Judy (Rob Ham), Albert (Jackie), Rick (Cindy) and Debbie (Darren Burgsteden) and many nieces and nephews on both sides. His friends were many, and he will be missed by all.
He was predeceased by his parents Johannes and Renske VandenBroeke.
The Celebration Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Redwood Park Church. A private family interment will be held later in the day. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to WESTFORT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 420 Gore Street West at James.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honour of Art to The Staal Foundation www.staalfoundation.org
or mail a cheque payable to
The Staal Family Foundation
50 Bay Street, Suite 1444,
Toronto, Ontario, M5J 3A5
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com