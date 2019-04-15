|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Retired Member
ARTHUR WARK
of the Thunder Bay Professional
Fire Fighters Association
who passed away one year ago today April 15, 2018.
A FIRE FIGHTER'S PRAYER
When I am called to duty, God
Wherever flames may rage,
Give me the strength
to save some life
Whatever be its age.
Help me embrace a little child
Before it is too late
Or save some older person from
The horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert
and hear the weakest shout
And quickly and efficiently
To put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling and
To give the best in me,
To guard my every
neighbour and
Protect his property.
And if according to my fate
I am to lose my life,
Please bless with your
protecting hand
My children and my wife.
~The Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association