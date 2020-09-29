1/1
Arthur Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Arthur Young died in Thunder Bay on September 27, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his father Lawrence, mother Winnifred, brothers Tommy, Allen, Larry; sisters Marlene and Dorothy. Arthur is survived by his brother Gary, John and Bobby and his sister Gail. Arthur worked many jobs throughout his lifetime. In his healthier years he participated in the sports of fishing, golf, bowling and pool. He also liked gambling at the local casino in his later years. Arthur never took up running but for numerous years he would watch Gary and John run the annual 10 mile road race on Victoria Day. Despite poor health from years of smoking, Arthur was strong in spirit. Arthur was able to reach the age of 74 because of the great help he received from the many doctors and health workers in Thunder Bay.

Thank you!

Arthur Young will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved