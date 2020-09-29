Mr. Arthur Young died in Thunder Bay on September 27, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his father Lawrence, mother Winnifred, brothers Tommy, Allen, Larry; sisters Marlene and Dorothy. Arthur is survived by his brother Gary, John and Bobby and his sister Gail. Arthur worked many jobs throughout his lifetime. In his healthier years he participated in the sports of fishing, golf, bowling and pool. He also liked gambling at the local casino in his later years. Arthur never took up running but for numerous years he would watch Gary and John run the annual 10 mile road race on Victoria Day. Despite poor health from years of smoking, Arthur was strong in spirit. Arthur was able to reach the age of 74 because of the great help he received from the many doctors and health workers in Thunder Bay.





Arthur Young will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.