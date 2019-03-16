Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Arto Tiitto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arto Kalevi Tiitto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arto Kalevi Tiitto Obituary

Mr. Arto Kalevi Tiitto, age 69 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Arto was born on December 10, 1949 in Finland and immigrated to Canada with his family. Following graduation, Arto spent most of his career working for Hydro as a Stationary Engineer. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and always enjoyed time spent at his Hunt shack in Kaministiquia. Arto was dedicated to his family, especially his brother Brian, whom he truly loved and cared for. He will be truly missed by all of his relatives and friends.

Arto is survived by his son, Andy; brothers Aulis (Paulette) and Brian; sister Paula (Dave) Jaggard as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Finland.

He was predeceased by his parents, Heino and Bertta Tiitto.

Funeral Services for the late Mr. Arto Tiitto will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Dog River Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.

Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Arto to the Alzheimer Society, Red Cross, War Amps or the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be greatly appreciated.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Of Thunder Bay
Download Now