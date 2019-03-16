|
|
Mr. Arto Kalevi Tiitto, age 69 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Please sign the
Arto was born on December 10, 1949 in Finland and immigrated to Canada with his family. Following graduation, Arto spent most of his career working for Hydro as a Stationary Engineer. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and always enjoyed time spent at his Hunt shack in Kaministiquia. Arto was dedicated to his family, especially his brother Brian, whom he truly loved and cared for. He will be truly missed by all of his relatives and friends.
Arto is survived by his son, Andy; brothers Aulis (Paulette) and Brian; sister Paula (Dave) Jaggard as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Finland.
He was predeceased by his parents, Heino and Bertta Tiitto.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Arto Tiitto will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Dog River Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Arto to the Alzheimer Society, Red Cross, War Amps or the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be greatly appreciated.
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com