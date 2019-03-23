|
Arvo John Vinni died peacefully on the morning of March 13th, 2019 with his wife, Carol, and his eldest daughter, Evelyn, by his side. Arvo was born in Cochrane, ON on June 7th, 1930 just two weeks after his parents, Hulda and Aarne Kankare, arrived from Finland. His mother always said, “He was born in Canada, but he was made in Finland.” It was a thrill to discover the records of his parents' arrival at Pier 21 in Halifax decades later.
His father died in a log drive before Arvo was one year old, leaving Arvo and Hulda to make it on their own in a new country. At the age of six, Arvo moved to Val D'Or, QC when his mother married Vilko Vinni. Arvo attended an English-speaking school, spoke Finn at home and French with his neighbourhood friends. This is where Arvo took up golf as a teenager. At 17, Arvo and his mom moved to Port Arthur. He attended PACI where he met lifelong friends. After graduating, he spent a short stint as a bank teller then returned to school, graduating from Mining Technology at Lakehead Technical Institute in 1954.
Arvo met Carol Cousins in Beardmore, ON where he had his first mining engineering job at Leitch Gold Mine and Carol was a new teacher at the elementary school. Carol needed a ride back and forth to the Lakehead and Arvo just happened to have a car. They were married on September 10, 1955 at Current River United Church. Arvo, an only child, was overjoyed to join Carol's very large extended family.
They had four children, Evelyn, Allan, Judith and Laurie. As his family grew, they moved for work in mines from Beardmore to Azilda, to Geraldton and then finally to Port Arthur when Arvo was hired to help open up the INCO nickel mine at Shebandowan Lake. He worked there for over 30 years, retiring three times as the mine changed hands. In between retirements, Carol and Arvo traveled to Pickle Lake to work at Dona Lake Gold Mine, Arvo as Surveying Engineer and Carol as Head Purchaser. At retirement, Arvo and Carol built their dream log home called ‘The House at Candy Hill' where they spent 20 good years surrounded by incredible neighbours and nature. Arvo loved trees and rocks, especially the ones filled with gold and nickel.
Throughout his life Arvo was an avid sports fan and competitive golfer and curler, and baseball player in his younger days. Many weekends were spent traveling throughout Northwestern Ontario and Minnesota to bonspiels and tournaments. He held an attendance record of 45 years at the Geraldton Bergstrom. A golf highlight came at the Klomp Wakefield sponsored golf tournament when he struck a perfect drive on the old Chapples # 16, 225 yd par 3 to record a hole-in-one. His reward was a year of free milk! He served on the Strathcona Golf Club Board for several years. Arvo cherished his many long- lasting friendships that grew out of his participation in sport.
Arvo was a long-standing member of Current River United Church serving as Board Treasurer for years. He also belonged to the Independent Order of Oddfellows volunteering with them at the Dew Drop Inn over many years. Arvo was a hardworking, generous, brilliant man. He had a smile that looked more like a frown and a belly laugh that went along with it in every photograph. He believed in equal opportunity for women long before it was fashionable. He loved music especially the Bee Gees' Saturday Night Fever Album and Frank Sinatra. Many of his friends called him ‘The Chairman of the Board'. He was a true maven regarding financial matters. He was a mentor and a sounding board to many concerning anything related to finances and the stock market. His subscriptions to The Globe & Mail and the Financial Times, piled all around him on the living room floor, were a treasure trove of information to him about what was going on in the world. He would stroke the bridge of his nose with his baby finger when he was in full explanatory mode concerning things he was passionate about, which were money and mining.
For 60 years, Arvo and Carol traveled extensively, first with their children on unforgettable road trips across Canada to later trips throughout Europe, yearly treks to Mazatlán Mexico, tours of the Canadian far north and Alaska, and cruises and winter escapes throughout the Caribbean. His love for travel was never matched by his love for his homeland. Holiday meals ended with his toast “To Canada, the best country in the world!”
Arvo, with daily care from Carol, persevered through 19 years of Alzheimer's disease. He never complained and was always thankful for his life. He kept Carol as his touchstone throughout and they remained connected until the end. Many heartfelt thanks go out to staff at Pioneer Ridge on Plaza One and Two, as well as the Rec staff for the past three years of care for Arvo. Thanks also to Howard at the Adult Day Program for his care and guidance. The family has gratitude for the support from the Alzheimer's Dinner Club.
Arvo is survived by his wife Carol Vinni, daughters Evelyn (Peter) Siczkar, Judi Vinni (Lawrence Wainio) and Laurie Kendall and his son Allan Vinni (Tammy Austin). He leaves behind his grandchildren Crystal (Eric) Pruys, Holly Siczkar (Kevin Hanna), Weston (Amanda) Kendall, Eric Wainio (Emma Fergus-Moore), Hanna Wainio and Dorian Kendall, and his great grandchildren Zoe and Oliver Pruys and Owen Kendall.
A celebration of Arvo Vinni's life will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Joyce Furgus-Moore. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service time.
If friends desire, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or the newly formed Harmony United Church would be appreciated.