Audrey Johnston
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister Audrey Laurette Johnston. Audrey passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on May 4th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Audrey treasured her time with her family and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Jack and Valerie Johnston, sister Norma Phillips and grandson Shaye Lawrence. Audrey is
survived by her children LeeAnn (Brian), Linda (Gary) and Corinne (Mark). Grandchildren Charlene, Natalie, Corey, Adam, Evan, Dustin and Ashleigh.
Great-grandchildren Christine, Andrew, Alexis, Fiona, Kayla, Alyssa, Dominic, Seth and Chase. Sister Delores Burella and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, when we can gather with family and friends.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 6, 2020.
