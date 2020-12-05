March 7, 1987 ~ December 1, 2020

Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

With profound sadness the family of Audrey announce her peaceful passing, with her loved ones by her side. After a long brave battle with juvenile diabetes, gastroparesis and kidney failure at TBRHSC. Audrey enjoyed making crafts of organic soaps, candles and embroidered t-towels and many others, she named her business Auds and Ends. Audrey also loved the outdoors, working in her flower and vegetable garden with Ralph. Camping and travel was high on her list to do when possible. After a class trip across the ocean her dream was to go back to Ireland, one day, she described it as beautiful and green. Audrey was a lover of animals so it was only natural that she and Ralph adopt two rescue kittens naming them Lily and Elroy. Audrey was predeceased by her Nana Joyce Stewart, Granpa Harold Stewart, Grandparents Yvonne and Earnest Turpin, Uncles Gerry, Gaton Turpin, Lyle Doran, and Aunt Laura whom she shared a very special bond. Audrey will be greatly missed by the love of her life Ralph Sedore who was always by her side. Mother Eydie Stewart (Darby), Father Gates Turpin, Brother Tyler Turpin, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and two nieces whom she adored. Although our lives journeys have bid us to be apart. We are with you, you are with us, always in our hearts. Love always and forever Ralph, Mom, Dad, brother, family and friends. We want to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff of ICU, Renel and 3C of TBHSC for their amazing care and compassion during this difficult time in our lives. Thank you to all family and friends for their unconditional love and support during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers a donation to an Animal Rescue or charity of your choosing on Audrey's behalf would be greatly appreciated. Due to Covid 19 a private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.