|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Audrey Shirley MacKenzie (Gaudette) announces her unexpected passing on Friday November 22, 2019, at the age of 62. Born on April 6, 1957 to Alice and Tousaint Gaudette. Audrey was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. She was employed by the Lakehead District School Board as a custodian, primarily at Heath Park School until she went off on Long Term Disability. Audrey was a caring and generous person who was always there for her family and friends. She was recognized in the Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal for ensuring that no child at Heath Park School went hungry. She provided children who didn't bring lunch with food and snacks. For this she was nominated as "Hero of the Week" by the Parents Committee. Audrey is survived by her sisters Dolores Nobis and Doris (Jack) Currie, brother-in-law Junior Boudreau, her pet pups Oscar and Willie, numerous nieces and nephews and many others relatives, very special cousin John (Cindy) Stone, life long friend Bonnie (Hawkins) Kwasny and special friends Irene Amadeo and Holly Kelso. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Bill, her parents Tousaint and Alice Gaudette, siblings Joey, Charlie, Victor, Billy, Violet, Margaret (Joe) Falcioni, Val (Leonard) Beauchamp, June (Reg) Craig, Marie Daigle, Mary (Phil) Desrosiers, May Beaudreau and brother-in-law Roger Nobis.Online condolences
A Celebration of Life honouring Audrey MacKenzie will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday December 2nd at the Knights of Columbus Centre, 301 S. May St. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society as she loved dogs and cats.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com