Aune Erickson
1928 - 2020
Our beloved mother, Aune (Okerlund) Erickson, born on August 14, 1928, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at Roseview Manor with her daughter Susan and sister Eileen by her side. Our mother could do anything. She pursued her naughty children who had run away in search of a leprechaun and his pot of gold and she chased away a bear by banging pots together. Well, that's one story, but there are some of us who maintain that it was the sight of our mother in curlers that was the true spectacle that frightened the bear. She raised 5 children mainly on her own as our dad worked out of town. You never heard the phrase, “I'll have to wait until my husband gets home” in our house. She was competent. Back in the days when the doctor would make house calls, he would tell our mother that he left her until the end of his rounds because he knew she could manage. We think he may have liked her coffee too. Life gave our family its share of cruel blows. Our dad, Roy, died just when he should have been retiring, in 1989. Then David, the only boy and the one who could love us all equally, died in 2001. David's passing was a heartbreak Mom never really got over. Aune leaves behind her sister, Eileen Okerlund; her sister in law, Viola Wren; daughters, Susan Mintenko (Michael), Wendy Oades, Christine Vanier (Jack), and Lori Erickson. The family was blessed with many grandchildren - Keely, Eliza, Abigail, Krysti-Anna, Katie, Kevin, Andy, Lizzie, and Matthew. Mom was also privileged to have lived to meet great-grandchildren - Bailey, Griffin, Aubrey, Amelie, and Tommy. Aune was also very close to her nieces and nephews. So many close relatives certainly meant our mother was bestowed with a wealth of love. This is an end of an era for our family. All of us are grieving to have lost our Sister, Mommy, Auntie and Grandmama, but are grateful for the love and lives she left behind. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Due to the travel restrictions of COVID the family is postponing a gathering until it is safe for all of us to come together.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
