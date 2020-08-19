On August 17, 2020 at the age of 86 Aurelia, loving wife to Armando, passed peacefully in her sleep. Dear Mother to Carmen (Charlynn), Tracy (Cam) and predeceased by her son Trent (Belinda). She will be forever cherished by her Grandchildren Reid, Niki, Landon, Dayton, Chloe and Brianna. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Anton Seufert and siblings Joan and Archibald. Lovingly remembered by her surviving siblings Tom and Barbara, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends. Visitation to be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905.574.0405) on Thursday August 20th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Mass will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Friday August 21st at 12:30pm. Cremation to follow. Sadly, due to Covid there will not be a luncheon reception. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.





