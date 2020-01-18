|
|
October 28, 2001 – January 11, 2020
Mr. Austin Peter James Auttien “Auddy” Robinson Jr., age 18 years, was tragically taken from us on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Austin was born on October 28, 2001 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was kind and had a huge heart. He loved his family and friends, his brother Jarius was his best friend. He was always there to help take care of anyone when needed.
Austin attended McKellar Park and Ogden Schools. He continued on to Churchill High School and Lac des Milles Lac School where he was going to start an apprenticeship in construction and was looking forward to becoming an independent adult. He “Lived Life Large” and enjoyed hanging out with his many friends. Austin loved to listen to rap and play video games, his favourites were UFC, Fortnite and GTA5.
Left to mourn this immense loss is his mother, Melissa “Liz” Bell; father, Austin Robinson (Kaprice MacLaurin); siblings, Ricci-Joy (Garrett) Meawasige, Jai-Dahl Robinson (Harley Loon), Day-Andra Robinson (Caleb), Jarius Robinson, Della MacLaurin, Joseph Hubbard, Daphine MacLaurin, Deagen MacLaurin, Darla MacLaurin, and Dustin Hubbard; grandparents, Alma Hastings (Franco Staine), Robin Lennstrom (Caroline Frattaroli), Geraldine Esquega, Gene Nowgejick (Marlene Tsun); great grandmothers Vera Lennstrom and Helen Nowgejick. Also survived by aunts and uncles, Melanie Bell (Nick Necan), John (Shannon) Bell, Dezaray Robinson, Charley Hastings, Tanya Robinson (Rick), Sheena Robinson, Dewar Thompson and Tyler Robinson; niece, Aurora and cousins Kyle, Cori and Randi as well as numerous other cousins and extended family.
Predeceased by his great grandparents Fred and Lily Bell, Colin Lennstrom, Moses and Lillian Wawia and Pat Nowgejick.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Austin Robinson Jr. will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James with the Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00pm until 8:00pm in the Westfort Chapel.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or the Underground Gym.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com