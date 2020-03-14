|
|
B. Mark Todd, aged 66 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 7, 2020. Born on June 9, 1953, Mark was raised and educated in Ottawa. He worked for many years as a Store Manager for The Brick in various locations across Ontario, retiring in 2006. More recently, he worked for First Student as a driver on route North 06, a job he truly loved. He was an active member of the Thunder Bay Fish & Game Club and various handgun clubs within it. He spent many hours at the club working, teaching and sport shooting. Mark is survived by his wife, Colleen, step-daughter, Erin Hemsworth (Paul Johnson), as well as his brother Glyn, sister Debbie, a cherished aunt and numerous cousins, in the Ottawa area. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. Due to the current public health situation, a reception will not be held at this time. If friends so desire, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada in Mark's name would be appreciated.Online condolences
