It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Belair (nee Swearengen), age 70 years on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Barbara was born on March 7, 1950 in Port Arthur, On and was raised in Beardmore, On. Barbara was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5. She loved travelling to Cuba and Alberta. Barbara enjoyed listening to country music and sitting around with friends enjoying a drink. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband Gilles, daughter Nadine (Gord), granddaughter Rochelle, grandson Devon, brother Doug (Christine), sister Norma (Roger), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Buster Swearengen, her mother Anna Puittinen, stepfather Ron Puittinen and sister Donna. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Donations to the or to the Cancer Care Fund -TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
