Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Barbara Ann Mackay

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Ann Mackay. Barbara passed away on December 21, 2019 at her residence at Hogarth Riverview Manor at the age of 94. She is survived by her son, Ian Mackay (Sharon), her granddaughter Tatiana, and her step-sister Andrea Robertson, Port Severn, ON. She was predeceased by her husband Alastair, her son Alastair Junior and her brother William Garrie Jeffrey. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association of Thunder Bay.

