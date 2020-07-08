It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Lorraine Butler (nee Joy), on July 5th, 2020 age 72 , after a 4 year battle with cancer. Barb was born on November 28, 1947, in the city of Port Arthur. She met the love of her life, Edward Charles Butler and they married on March 20, 1971. Together they raised their two children Patricia and Ryan and were later blessed with 3 grandchildren: Declan, Claire and Braeden, who were the greatest joy of her life. Barb dedicated her life to her family and serving others. She loved to entertain, and her home was always open to family and friends. She loved to cook and bake and volunteered countless hours to the church blessing others and sharing God's love. Church was a very big part of family life over the years. Barb was an active member Evangel Church. She could be found teaching Sunday school, helping in the kitchen and volunteering at day camp. Barb also known as "Nanny", ran an in home daycare for over 30 years. She touched countless lives and made a lasting impact on the children and families in her care. Barb had a great love of animals. Our home in Northwood was often referred to as the Butler Zoo. Our home was filled with animals and children, but most importantly it was filled with love. Words cannot express our sincere thanks to all the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor Transitional Care Unit. Your kindness, compassion, professionalism, and support made this journey much easier. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Skunta for the amazing care and support you provided. Barb is lovingly remembered by her husband Edward Butler, daughter Particia Butler, son Ryan (Kristen) Butler, grandchildren: Claire, Declan and Braeden, sisters Maureen Moriarty, Derryl (Mike) Jones, Patti (Fred) Brooks, brothers Paul (Diane) Joy, Don (Leena) Joy, brothers-in-law David (Pam) Butler, Ron (Josie) Butler, Murray (Sondra Menard) Butler and sister-in-law Lynne Butler. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Mona Joy, brothers-in-law Paddy Jones and Kevin Moriarty, mother-in-law Phyllis Butler, sisters-in-law Wendy Jones and Mary Butler. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evangel Church. Should you wish to attend please contact Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel (345-5351) to get your name on the attendance list which is limited. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. The Funeral Service will be available for viewing on the Sargent & Son Funeral Home Facebook page at service time.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





On-line condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com