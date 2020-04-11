|
It's with a deep exhale of sadness the family of Barbara McEwan announces her unexpected yet peaceful passing on March 24, 2020. Mom held Shanlee and Dave's hands until she let go in her time on her terms. Our family was grateful to have been surrounded by a complete 24 hour circle of care thanks to the St Joseph's Health Care HRM team 7 South Violet. We send you all daily gratitude for all you give.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Barbara was Born in Fort William Ontario on November 4, 1951. She was notorious and renowned for her Executive Secretary skills, & ability to document or transcribe her shorthand dictations on the typewriter with speed. Her career highlights included London Life, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) U of T, and Thunder Bay District Health Unit (Fair Start for Children), where innumerable masterpieces of crayon art collages decorated her work space. When not working, gardening, reading, baking or being Mom, she was forever sourced out and well known for her memory retrieval and ability to remember faces, names and places of past at all times of the day and night.
Barbara had a very bonded relationship with both her Grandmother Rebecca Quinn, and her Mother Georgie visiting them often throughout her week. They all could agree that sipping tea in the garden was the place to be. Through her loyalty, commitment, love and dedication, great reverence of elders and those who lived before us was deeply instilled in me. To always honor the legacy & lifecycle you were born into and look beyond limitations to see and delight in gifts of the remaining strengths inside. Mom did exactly that for the duration of her years, and especially for the last week we had her. Through laughter, tears and her gentle touch, Barbara departed leaving us in awe of her courage, inner strength, kindness, determination, humor and commitment to spirituality. I'm honored and proud to have known the love of such a bold & brave woman.
Easter was always a special time for us to gather as a family and begin a new growing season. It's a befitting time for to us to formally say goodbye to her, on an occasion she loved so much.
Barbara is predeceased by father Stanley Quinn & in-laws Mary & Toddy McEwan, and reunites with so many angels she missed on earth. Survived by Mother Georgina, Daughter Shanlee & Husband David McEwan, Brother Wayne (Lorna) Sister Lorraine (Ross), Brother In Laws Mark & Brian, Nieces and Nephews Brittany, Ashleigh, Kyle, Morgan, Sean, Micheal & Stevie.
Cremation has already taken place. We invite friends and family to join us for a Garden Party at the Best Western Plus Nor'Wester Hotel & Conference Centre at a later date in time to gather and honor Barbara. We also encourage you to join a Facebook Group Page RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS FOR BARB. The acts of kindness posted and paid forward in thoughtfulness and honor continue to be very touching, clever and unique. Please continue to always pay it forward, as she did.
Should you wish to make a donation in her name, The Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or any charity of your choosing would be most deserving.
Special thanks to the following for not only tending to mom but joining in our grief and continual support: Margie from Alzheimer's Society, Carolyn Weiss, D.C., Nurses at HRM 7 Violet South RN John, RN Jessica, RN Sarah, RN Vivian, Zelda, Sharleene, Leslie, Julie, Rose, Linda, and so many more. Joshua Spiritual Advisor, Louise Hart from First Wesley United Church & exquisite reverence from Kenton Brownridge Director & colleague David from Northwest Funeral Alternative.