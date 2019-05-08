|
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Powell (Jones) passed away suddenly Friday, May 3, 2019 at home. Barb was born May 30, 1947 in Port Arthur, ON to Gerald and Marge Jones. Barb's bubbly, outgoing personality shone through in everything she did and everyone she met. Barb was the matriarch of our family, the organizer of all events and the go to person for everything our family ever needed or wanted.
Barb worked a few jobs over the years, Prismatic Photo, TV Guide, Primary Photo Source and the job she loved most School Bus Driver. Barb had many hobbies including quilting, knitting, ceramics, stock car racing, Nascar Racing, earring collecting and travelling in her motorhome all over the USA.
Her main interest was her family, quilting and all her “Grandkids” on the school bus, and her many fury friends.
Barb received the OSBA Driver Excellence Recognition Award. As well as numerous other award for years of driving school.
Barb is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years Boog, daughters Lisa and Taryn, her brother Larry Jones (Trudi), Sisters Nancy (Ron) Ainsworth, Kim Niittynen (Donald), sister-in-law Carol Jones, Donna Rue Nistico (John), Marlene Powell and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Barb was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Marge Jones, her brother Brad Jones, her in-laws Bill and Tracy Powell, brother-in-law Bob Powell and Lorrie Powell and her grand-dog Rudi.
Please join Barb's Family for a come and go gathering to celebrate her life on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm (tribute at 4:00 pm) at the Current River Rec Centre, 450 Dewe Avenue.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Barbs memory to the Northern Reach Dog Rescue or a charity of choice.