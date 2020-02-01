Home

Barbara Helper died peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario after a long struggle with Alzheimer's / dementia. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Rodney Slonim; her sons Mark (Risa Navera) and Todd (Christine); brother Michael Helper (Bonnie); sister Margo Helper (Greg Forrest); predeceased by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lorraine and Ben Shillinger; adored grandsons Julian and Carl and many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Evelyn and the staff at L'Chaim Retirement Home for their compassionate care. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario (416-488-8777) or the Department of Psychiatry through the Sinai Health Foundation (416-586-8203).

