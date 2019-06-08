Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Barbara Isabelle Schoales

July 7, 1925 - June 2, 2019

Mrs. Barbara Schoales (nee Johnston) age 93 years, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) June 2, 2019 after a short illness with family by her side.

Barbara was born in Fort William on July 7, 1925, grew up on the family farm on Arthur Street, attended Paipoonge SS#3 and later Selkirk high school. Barbara worked at Canada Car and Chapples Department Store. She married Robert Alfred Schoales on March 31, 1951 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. With Bob in the Airforce (RCAF), they were transferred to Trenton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Charlottetown, and Greenwood (Nova Scotia) before returning to Fort William and settling in a country home on the 20th Side Road, Paipoonge.

Barbara was a long time member of Pinegrove United Church in Rosslyn. She enjoyed friends and family. Barbara had a keen interest in getting to know people and she had a great sense of humour. Barbara enjoyed her grandchildren. She was thankful to have been able to see her grandchildren grow to adulthood and very pleased to have met her great-granddaughter.

Barbara is survived by her children Blair (Cathy) and Nancy (Mark) Lada; grandchildren; Matthew (Kayla) Schoales, Daniel (Mallory) Schoales, Sarah Schoales, Emily Lada, James Schoales, Stephen Lada, Laurel Schoales; great-granddaughter Scottie Schoales and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Alfred Schoales; parents Norman Anson and Louise Margaret Johnston (nee Farquharson); brothers John “Jack”, Norman, David, Alfred, Arthur and Richard (infant); sisters Sarah Stuart, Irene New, Mildred Horofker, Emily Otway and Myrtle Thompson.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Blue Heron-Southbridge Pinewood Court, Dr Janhunen, the staff of Glacier Ridge, her homes over the past years, as well as the staff and physicians involved in her care at TBRHSC Emergency Department, 3A, and 3B units.

Respecting Barbara's wishes cremation has occurred. A private family interment will occur at a later date.

If those who knew Barbara wish to acknowledge their memories of her, they may donate to the or Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation (Northern Cancer Fund) in her honour.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
