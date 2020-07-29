1/1
Barbara Joan Ramsay
Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Roseview in Thunder Bay on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Adored by her husband Ian of 68 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Kathie (Keith) of Calgary and David (Pirkko) of Thunder Bay. Beloved grandmother of Shannon, Courtney (Sean), Haleigh, and loving great-grandmother of Aidan. Predeceased by her loving sister Florence Irene O'Brien (Howard); she will be sadly missed by her brother Stanley John Butler of Kingston. Joan loved time with her family and friends, sharing the unique, beautiful sites of Thunder Bay, and enjoyed curling, golfing and playing cards. Cremation has been performed with a private family service to follow at a future time. The family would like to thank all of those who cared for Joan on her journey including Dr. Graham Exley, Chartwell Arundel, St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Hospital, Hogarth Transitional Care Unit, and Southbridge Roseview. If friends so desire, memorial donations made in Joan's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
