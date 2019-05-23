|
Passed away peacefully on April 08, 2019 at Westminster House in Surrey, B.C. at the age of ninety-nine. Born in, Winnipeg, Manitoba to Grigor Edward Bain of Craigellachie and Barbara Cruickshank of Advie. Her brother Grigor was lost in WWII and her sister Pat passed recently in Winnipeg. A Graduate of Fort William Collegiate Institute and University of Manitoba, and a Life Member of the Alumni Association. In 1947 Marie married Preston (Jerry) Cook in Fort William, with whom she shared an active life devoted to family, home and community in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Her professional career included being a dietician at the Bay, Winnipeg and a home economics teacher at Selkirk High, in Fort William. Marie dedicated many unselfish hours in the Thunder Bay community including as a Census Commissioner, the Port Arthur Hospital Auxiliary, the Chancel Guild at St. John's Church, the Liberal Association, and on TV Ontario Board. She travelled extensively throughout Canada and the world and had an intense interest in programs suitable for young people. Marie had many friends in Thunder Bay, including an exceptional community at Two Island Lake. After Jerry's passing in 2009, Marie lived at home with the loving care of Cecilia Manlusoc before moving to Surrey, BC in 2012 and lived at Westminster House where she could be close to her west coast family. She is survived by her son Grigor, his wife Janice and grandsons Preston and Nelson and great grandchildren Jacob, Faith and Strummer, and her daughter Gail Johnson and grandsons Alexander and Gregory, and great grandchild Alexander, and her niece Joan McKelvey. As per Marie's wishes, she was cremated at Victory Memorial Park in Surrey, BC and her ashes will be joined with her husbands, Jerry Cook.Hymns
Breathe on Me the Breath
of God
Abide with Me
Joy to the World