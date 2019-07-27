|
|
June 20, 1932 –
July 21, 2019
Barbara was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 20, 1932. Daughter of late Walter and Jeanne Wundrock. Mother of four surviving sons Eugene (Geri) Mattila of Wheatridge CO, James (Linda) Mattila of Middletown NY, Mark (Jeanne) Mattila of Mosinee WI, William (Candy) Mattila of Pitt Meadows BC. Grandma of seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was greatly blessed by two wonderful nieces and nephews Diane (Irvin) Heney, Judy (Larry) Huber and two great nephews James and Tyler. Barbara went to Wakefield Michigan High School after parents died. She graduated in 1950 and married Eugene Mattila in 1950. She had five sons and moved to Canada in 1971 after the death of Eugene. Married Laurie Setala September 11, 1971 and resided on Lakeshore Drive. Barbara had a ceramic business and Christmas Shop until the death of Laurie in 1997. During her life she was the recipient of the Lord Baton Powell Statue, along with her first husband, for her work with Scouting, which continued in Canada. She volunteered for many projects, church, ceramic association, Al-Anon and CLE. She was very active until ill health slowed her down. The loves of her life were her four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her two "adopted" daughters, Diane and Judy. Her faith had seen her through various tough times. She was a member of the Our Lady of Loretta Church and she also served on Parish Council. Barbara loved container gardening, trying new varieties of plants and received a city award for her gardening. She also enjoyed bingo, the casino and doing crafts. She felt very blessed for all the good friends and dear family in Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husbands Eugene Mattila and Laurie Setala, sons John and Eugene and aunts and uncles. Cremation has taken place with ashes taken to Wakefield, MI and placed with son and first husband. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Joseph's Foundation, 63 Carrie St., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4J2, for the Ground Improvement Project at Sister Leila Greco Apartments.
