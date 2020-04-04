|
Barbara passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor (7 South), on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born March 5, 1929 in Tingley, Yorkshire, England.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward Barnes, parents George and Agnes Hesling, sister Sheila (Our Kid), her daughter (Gillian Frazer) and her son Ian (at birth).
Barbara is survived by: Christine Hettrick (Jon); Fiona Skogstad (Douglas); Sarah Barnes and Mark Barnes (Caroline Hill), Grandchildren: Sean (Melissa), Ben (Tessa) & Graham (Sarah) Hettrick; Matthew (Meredith), Karl (Shanna) & Amelia (Arthur) Skogstad; Dillon & Rebecca dePencier; Suzanne & Tyler (Molly) Frazer and Jonathan (Amanda) Hill. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Ted and Barbara, with their two daughters, immigrated to Deep River, ON in 1957 where their family was completed with their three Canadian kids.
In 1963, the family moved to Elliot Lake, where Barbara was an active member of the community. This involved, Girl Guide leadership, service on the Library Board and the Arts Club.
In her forties, while raising her 5 children, she enrolled in Laurentian University and completed her BA (Sociology). She had a variety of jobs, which included among others, counselling and also a court reporter.
In 1988, when Ted retired, they moved to London, ON, where Barbara became a vital part of the London District Weavers and Spinners Guild and the Trefoil Guild.
Barbara was a skilled artisan and an avid reader. Her compassionate nature engendered great appreciation in those she helped. She will be greatly missed by all.
Thank you to the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor (Thunder Bay) and Henley Place (London) who provided Barbara with loving care during her final years.
For those wishing to make a donation please consider St Joseph's Foundation or the Alzheimer Society.
Due to public health concerns, a celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date.