Barbara Jane McCready (McCrum) died on 6th of June 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. A cherished wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend, Barbara was born in McAdam, New Brunswick, on 15 November 1949. Barb grew up in Smiths Falls, Ontario, and spent most of her life raising a family of three sons, working as a nurse, doting on her dogs, and swinging a golf club in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Growing up in a family of five kids, Barbara matched wits with older brother Harold, while attempting to keep track of her much-loved younger siblings: Lorana, Carol (Kate), and Phillip. A highlight of Barb's childhood was the annual family trip to New Brunswick to stay with her grandparents. Her passionate and hard-working dad, Robert McCrum, and wise and artistic mother, Pauline (Bishop), figured out early that Barb had smarts, charisma, and an iron will. A graduate of the Toronto School of Nursing, Barb moved to Thunder Bay in 1971 and began her career at the Port Arthur General. While still a parent to three young boys, she returned to her studies at Lakehead University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Nursing in 1986. In retirement, she added a Masters Degree to her resume. Barb had a long and successful nursing career, and her talents for care and leadership were reflected during a long period as Head Nurse of the Renal Unit at McKellar Hospital, and as Director of Medicine at Toronto East General. As proud as she was to be a nurse, her fiercest pride was reserved for her role as wife, mother, and Nana. Her three sons, Robert (Matthew) Adams, Eric Adams, and Jeremy Adams, gave her tremendous joy in their varied career accomplishments, wonderful choices in partners Allison, Sarah, and Laura, but mostly just because she liked their company. As Nana Barb, she was peerless. Her many grandchildren Angus, Rachel, Ben, Eve, Ella, Timothy, Lily, Fen, Lydia, Mitchell, and Aberdeen loved her and she loved them right back. She built a relationship with each of them and delighted in their talents, personalities, and individual ways of seeing the world. Holidays won't be the same without her. Barb's friends knew her as loyal, generous, and damn fun at a party. In building a life in Thunder Bay she made friends that felt like family, celebrating holidays with the Schwandt, Bristowe, Mymko, and Doig families. Her many friends rallied to support her during her illness, and Barb was especially grateful for the love and care of Dave and Joanne St. Germain, Dick and Pamela Curtis, George Doig, and Evelyn Armstrong. There was no better partner in life for her than William McCready. Barb and Bill packed a lot of love and adventure into a great second act that included travel, a place in Florida, expanding families, an ongoing golf rivalry, and many cherished friends. Barb found an unmatched happiness with Bill and her years with him, too short, were the best of her life. Among the many gifts he brought to her life included several trips to the UK, and daughters Clare, Stacey, and Samantha – Barb loved them deeply as her own. Barb was lousy at goodbyes, except for her last one which she handled with courage, dignity, and grace. The family is grateful for all of the nurses and physicians who helped to care for her during her illness, especially nurse Treena and Dr. Cathy Simpson. It was, of course, Bill and Magpie that provided the greatest comforts to her at the end of her life. Barbara's family and friends will miss her beyond measure. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Pauline McCrum, Barbara leaves her husband: William McCready; mother-in-law Chris McCready; children: Matthew Adams (Allison), Eric Adams (Sarah), Jeremy Adams (Laura), Clare Rimmer (Martin), Stacey Pipicelli (Joey), and Samantha McCready Schiavon (Allan); siblings: Harold McCrum (Jane), Lorana Potts (Dan), Kate Scott (Fraser), Phillip McCrum (Katherine), and sister-in-law, Chris McCready; grandchildren: Angus, Rachel, Ben, Eve, Ella, Timothy, Lily, Fen, Lydia, Mitchell, and Aberdeen; and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb's memory to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Details of any memorial will be announced at a later time.





How many loved your moments of glad grace,

And loved your beauty with love false and true,

But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you,

And loved the sorrows of your changing face.



~W.B. Yeats



Online condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com