After a brief illness, Barbara peacefully left her loving family to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born Barbara Rodena Ruth Ante, December 12, 1933, she attended local schools and worked at the Bank of Montreal. Following her marriage to Laurence Plaskan in 1954, she moved to Toronto, and then to the United States, living in Bath, Ohio, Palo Alto, California, and West Bend, Wisconsin, where their two sons were born, and making life-long friends along the way. She returned to Thunder Bay with her young son Glenn in 1970, and met her sister's neighbour, Bill Dougherty, whom she married in 1971, and they enjoyed nearly 25 years together until Bill's passing in 1995. Always a very outgoing person, a breast cancer survivor with a positive attitude and a lot of spunk, Barbara continued making great lasting friendships and pursued her office career with Dr. Myra McCormick until retiring in 1999. Through her involvement with the 55+ Centre, she met Leonard Norris, and they married in 2001. Together, they lived life to the fullest, centered around a busy social life with family and friends, the 55+Centre, and their winters on Vancouver Island. Predeceased by her son, Laurence (Laurie) Plaskan, husband Bill Dougherty, sister and brother-in-law Lois and Bill Holmes, and stepdaughter Lois Dougherty, Barbara is dearly remembered by her husband Leonard; son Glenn Dougherty; stepson Brian (Marianne) Dougherty; grandson Ryan (Paula) Dougherty; stepsons Brian (Liisa) Norris and Alan Norris; stepdaughters Janice Norris (David), Patricia Carniato (Duane), and Deborah (Noel) Belisle; niece Janice (Michael) Lewkin; nephew Glenn (Monique) Holmes; great nephews Christopher (Terri) Lewkin, and Tyler (Madie) Lewkin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a great great nephew and niece. A longtime member of St. John's Anglican Church, now The Gathering Table, a service of remembrance will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the church, Rev. David Knudson officiating. Cremation has taken place, with a private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. John's Anglican Church, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences
