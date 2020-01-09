|
It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nana, Mother, Sister and Friend, Barbara Rajala, of Nipigon, Ontario. Barbara passed away in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the young age of 85. Barbara was born in Nipigon, Ontario on January 23, 1934. Barbara clerked for many years at local businesses such as Wright Motors, Kelly's Men's Wear, Doc's Men's Wear and Mannila's Home Hardware. Barbara married her husband Elvin and together they raised their family as life-long residents of Nipigon. Barb enjoyed anything in the great outdoors such as berry picking, hunting, fishing, and time at camp on Fraser Lake with her family. In years past, Barb also enjoyed a good game of Bingo or attending several community events such as church teas and bazaars. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Peter and Isabella Gagnon, by her husband Elvin (2010) and by siblings – Joseph Gagnon, Peter Gagnon and Doreen Rosentreter. Barbara is survived by her children – Lyle (Christine) of Rossport, Ontario, Karen Rajala (Glenn Kennedy) of Red Rock, Ontario, her grandchildren – Korri Rajala (Marc Barrette) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Garett Hardy of Lethbridge, Alberta and Justin Hardy of Fort McMurry, Alberta. Barbara also leaves behind her three most precious gifts, her great grandchildren – Jonathan, Sophie and Alex Barrette all of Sault Ste. Marie. Barbara is also survived by her sisters – Irene (Urbain) Luce of Nipigon, Eileen Gagnon of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Marlene Bostick of Erie, Pennsylvania. Barb also leaves behind her “special” extended family – Karen, Teddy, Paige (Corey, Bryce and Kate), Hailey (Steve and Nate) and Cole Watson. Cremation has taken place. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.