Barbara Vaillant

With heavy hearts and great sadness the family shares the sudden passing of Barbara Beatrice Ann Vaillant on July 19, 2020 at her residence in Kakabeka Falls, ON at the age of 72. Barb was born in Fort William to Len & Hazel Cook and grew up in Kakabeka Falls. In 1963 she met the love of her life, Roger and they were married 3 years later. Together they built a home and family in O'Connor Township. Barb worked as a secretary at Hinsbergers until their first son Wayne was born. They shared a passion for the game of hockey, playing a big part in the building of the NorWest Recreation Centre, ensuring the country kids had a place to play, then volunteering for many years for Rural Minor Hockey, keeping stats, etc. and watching countless games on her stool at the end of the glass. If she wasn't at the rink watching hockey, she would be home watching her beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. Later on one of her biggest joys would come from watching her grandchildren play, rarely missing a single game. She was looking forward to this hockey season as her great grandson would be starting to play. On one occasion on her way to the rink in an ice storm she got in an accident and actually asked the ambulance driver to take her by the rink to check the score on the way to the hospital. When she wasn't at the rink you could find her happily snow blowing her yard, cutting her grass, working in her beautiful gardens or knitting and cross stitching for all the family. Her baking was second to none and always in great demand. She always looked forward to her road trips to BC to visit relatives, and later her sister Gwen, Bill and the kids where she made many lifelong friends.

She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten in the legacy she left behind by husband Roger, her children Wayne (Sheila), Donna, Doug (Donna), her sisters Darlene (Brian) Dunfield and Gwen (Bill) Liddicoat, brother Percy; grandchildren Dan, Geoff, Nick (Marissa), Kirstyn, Curtis Vaillant, Meaghan & Evan Dougherty, and Emily and Zach Battiston; great grandchildren Ben, Jaxon and Mason Vaillant; nieces and nephews too many to list but each one held a special place in her heart. A drop-in celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roger & Barbs from 3 pm - 7 pm. We welcome all family and friends to drop in and share some memories you have of Barb with the family. at 1410 Highway 590, or text 628-2696 for directions.