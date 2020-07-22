1/1
Barbara Vaillant
With heavy hearts and great sadness the family shares the sudden passing of Barbara Beatrice Ann Vaillant on July 19, 2020 at her residence in Kakabeka Falls, ON at the age of 72. Barb was born in Fort William to Len & Hazel Cook and grew up in Kakabeka Falls. In 1963 she met the love of her life, Roger and they were married 3 years later. Together they built a home and family in O'Connor Township. Barb worked as a secretary at Hinsbergers until their first son Wayne was born. They shared a passion for the game of hockey, playing a big part in the building of the NorWest Recreation Centre, ensuring the country kids had a place to play, then volunteering for many years for Rural Minor Hockey, keeping stats, etc. and watching countless games on her stool at the end of the glass. If she wasn't at the rink watching hockey, she would be home watching her beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. Later on one of her biggest joys would come from watching her grandchildren play, rarely missing a single game. She was looking forward to this hockey season as her great grandson would be starting to play. On one occasion on her way to the rink in an ice storm she got in an accident and actually asked the ambulance driver to take her by the rink to check the score on the way to the hospital. When she wasn't at the rink you could find her happily snow blowing her yard, cutting her grass, working in her beautiful gardens or knitting and cross stitching for all the family. Her baking was second to none and always in great demand. She always looked forward to her road trips to BC to visit relatives, and later her sister Gwen, Bill and the kids where she made many lifelong friends.
She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten in the legacy she left behind by husband Roger, her children Wayne (Sheila), Donna, Doug (Donna), her sisters Darlene (Brian) Dunfield and Gwen (Bill) Liddicoat, brother Percy; grandchildren Dan, Geoff, Nick (Marissa), Kirstyn, Curtis Vaillant, Meaghan & Evan Dougherty, and Emily and Zach Battiston; great grandchildren Ben, Jaxon and Mason Vaillant; nieces and nephews too many to list but each one held a special place in her heart. A drop-in celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roger & Barbs from 3 pm - 7 pm. We welcome all family and friends to drop in and share some memories you have of Barb with the family. at 1410 Highway 590, or text 628-2696 for directions.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Roger & Barbs
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Sharon Krystalovich
July 22, 2020
She was a true gem to the hearts she touched, she will be sadly missed. My condolences to Roger and your family..
Susan Groom
Family
July 22, 2020
My condolences to Barbs family and dearest friends. Barb was such a beautiful person and will be missed. You are all In my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Ferguson
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Roger, Wayne, Donna, & Doug: Condolences to all for the loss of a wife and mother. She was a great lady and will be missed by all
Lorne Blaikie & Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful lady. I loved sitting with her at the boys hockey games. As they got older sometimes we were the only ones in the stands but she always showed up. Heartfelt condolences to the Vaillant Family. She will be missed.
Vikki Tougas
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dennis, Kristie Ellchook and family
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Our deepest sympathy goes out to you all.
Love Gene and carmene Nunn
Gene nunn
Friend
July 22, 2020
Barbara was very special. She went out of her way to help people including me. She always gave her 110% at anything she would do be it knitting, crocheting, cooking, etc. I will definitely miss her. RIP my dear friend. You'll definitely be in my heart forever.
To Barb's family - our sincere condolences. Barb was definitely one of the best people I met. If any of you need a friend to talk, I'm there for you. Gwen & Bill have my phone number. Take care cause we care, love to all. ❤
Carole & Gerry Sauv&#233;
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our condolences to Roger and family in your loss.
Alex and Judy Crane
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Sending my Condolences to everyone in the Vaillant and Cook families.
Shelley Jacobson
