|
|
It is with great sadness the family announces the unexpected passing of Barry Collins Graham on December 10, 2019 with family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his partner, Marlene Valley, son Jasen Graham (Shantelle), daughter Nicole Bodnar, son Barry Graham, grandchildren Brett Bodnar, Jacey-Lynne Graham, Brooklynne Bodnar, Jenna-Lysse Graham, as well as sisters Linda, Sandra, and brother Fred, along with several nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by his mom Ann, dad George, and 3 brothers Bobby, Gary and Thomas. Barry was a local contractor and ran a successful business for many years. Barry was a religious fan of The Packers, and rarely missed a game. He also enjoyed reading and writing poetry. Dad was extremely proud of his family and often referred to them as his greatest accomplishment. His sharp wit was only matched by his love of family. Thank you to the Doctors and nurses of the TBRHSC. A gathering in his memory will be held at The DaVinci Centre, Michelangelo room on Thursday, December 19th 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com