Barry Hebert
June 8 1988-Sept 18 2020
Barry will always be remembered for his courage during difficult times, unfortunately this time the pain was too difficult. Barry was an amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend. He lived for his family and was always there to protect and care for them. He loved adventures and making people smile. Barry was born on June 8 1988 to Shelley Hebert and Carey Seniuk in Thunder Bay where he lived most of his life. He was predeceased by his Grandpa Barry Seniuk, Grandpa Charles Hebert and his best friends Josh Trotz and Andrew Scozzafava. He is survived by his Mother Shelley (Dave), Father Carey (Ramona), his guardians Jennifer and Ron Hebert, his Grandma Elaine (Cliff), Grandma Geraldine and Granny Shirley. He is also survived by his Sisters Veronica (Tyler), Natasha, Beatrice, Cara, Anna, Chloe, and Megan and his Brothers Ryan (Ashley) and Joseph. He is survived by his Uncle Tim and Uncle Bruce (Brenda) as well as numerous other uncles, aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Barry's life will be held on Saturday Sept 26, 2020 for family and invited guests.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Harbourview Funeral Centre
