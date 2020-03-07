|
May 4, 1947 – March 4, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Barry Gigliotti on March 4th, at St Joseph's Hospital with his wife and children at his side.
Barry's most valued time was spent with his family - leisurely morning coffee and conversation with Vicki, lively debates around the dinner table, rowdy Uno games with his grandchildren and dog sitting his grand-dog Gus. Barry also loved working in the gardens, making wine and reading.
Recently Barry enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting with his friend and neighbor John and connecting with new and old friends at Forever Fitness with Coach Dayna.
After years of working in insulating and renovations, he retired from Children's Centre Thunder Bay.
For the most part Barry lived a life with no regrets or disappointments, with the possible exception of this last year when his favorite four sports teams – Detroit Red Wings, Green Bay Packers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Atlanta Braves – all having had one of their worst seasons in recent history.
Barry is survived by his wife Vicki, children – Kathleen, Gregg (Karla) and Alison (Dean) and grandchildren – Asher, Sophia, Samuel, Alexis; sister Maureen Calder (Bill), brother Doug Gigliotti (Leila), mother-in-law Velia Trevisanutto, sister-in-law Claudia Otto, brothers-in-law John Trevisanutto (Barbara), Robert Trevisanutto (Debbie) and many nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by father Samuel Gigliotti, mother Ruth Jacobs, step-father Bill Jacobs, father-in-law John Trevisanutto, friend and brother-in-law Gunther Otto and nephew James Otto.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Ek, Barry's palliative team especially Dr. Davis and Dr. Bezanson, and Hospice nurses Nadia and Theresa for their compassionate care.
There will be no funeral or memorial service. Barry's wish was that his family gather at one of his favourite nature spots. In lieu of flowers, Barry asked that donations be made to the ALS Society of Canada in memory of his father Samuel Gigliotti. (www.als.ca or ALS Canada 393 University Ave, Suite 1701, Toronto, ON M5G 1E6).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
