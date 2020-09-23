It is with broken hearts our family announces the sudden passing of Barry Lloyd Conrad, age 64 years, on September 17th, 2020.



Much loved and loving husband to Susan (Fisher) Conrad.



Barry was born in Sudbury, Ontario. He was the son of the late Mervyn Joseph Conrad and Monica Agnes Elizabeth (Rich) Conrad, predeceased. (Both originally from the Powassan area.)



Loving father of Andrew, Angela, Samuel and Michael (Brieanna).



Dear brother of Brian (Monica) of Newmarket, Kevin (Jill Bennett), Clare (Amanda), Wayne (Vicki), Elaine (Tom McDonald) of Sudbury. Marilyn (James Graham) of Kemptville, Gregory (Catherine) of Orleans and Jeffrey (Andrea) of Woodstock.



Lovingly remembered by all the Fisher family brothers, Blaire, Jeff, Aaron and sister Debbie and in-laws, the late Lawrence and Muriel Fisher and his many, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Barry was a hard worker who had retired from a lengthy career with CP Rail. During his career he and his family transferred to Thunder Bay, Ontario, a city he quickly grew to love--surrounded by nature, and the beauty of each passing season.



Barry loved life. He took pleasures in the small things like reading a novel, sitting down with a crossword, or just cruising around with his wife and enjoying the scenery. He could also always be found puttering around the house working on something--always in search of something new to fix or a new problem to solve. He was a family man and always made us feel loved and safe. He never worried and was a true optimist. He was our north, south, east and west.



Barry will be remembered as a favourite to so very many people for his incredibly generous spirit, his beautiful smile along with a tremendous sense of humour and willingness to help others. He will be sorely missed.



A special thank you goes out from our family to all the nurses, doctors and staff at the TBRHSC oncology ward for their genuine compassion and for taking such wonderful care of Barry.



A celebration of Barry's life will be held in the spring of 2021 (date to be determined) for all family and friends.



Any donations can gratefully be made to the charity of your choice.





