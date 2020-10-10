Barry Peter Kahan has passed away at the age of 59. Barry was a beloved brother and friend. He was predeceased by his Mom and Dad whom he dearly missed, George and Doris Kahan, as well as by his sister Eileen. He is survived by his sisters, Lorraine, Georgia, and Jennifer and by his brother George.



Barry was born a member of Anishinabe of Wauzhusk Onigum First Nation, Rat Portage and was raised and adopted into the Kahan family at the age of three. Barry experienced many hardships in his life including abuse and racism but he remained resilient.



Barry was unique. He was extremely talented at just about everything he tried. Barry was active as a boy and participated in Cubs and Scouts. He was a gifted athlete and played sports throughout his younger life. He played hockey at the Carrick, little league baseball, and participated, with excellence, in many sports at Hammarskjold High School including cross-country running, track and field, hockey, wrestling, cycling, and gymnastics. Barry was the kind of guy who was so talented that would show up for a race without training and place in the top three. He loved biking, riding his unicycle, and making and fixing bikes. He always rode his bicycle or walked because of his care for the environment. He was also a minimalist and a vegan in his effort to lessen his impact on this earth.



Barry was a talented artist and perfectionist. He painted beautiful nature scenes and created a variety of sketches and portraits. He also served in the Canadian military as a corporal. He attended Confederation College and became a skilled welder. Barry worked his way up the line as a welder at Bombardier and bought himself a house. When Barry was in his early 30s his life was ravaged by Schizophrenia. Around the same time he was injured in a hit and run that damaged his knees. His career, his athleticism, his artistic talent, along with many of his hopes and dreams, were tragically cut short. But he remained resilient.



Barry was a generous friend with a great sense of humour. He continued to be a very talented pool player. He also enjoyed playing board games, cribbage, darts, and dice. Barry was a gentle, loving, kind soul and he is missed.



In lieu of flowers please consider remembering Barry by committing acts of kindness toward all people, especially toward those who may have a different ability, skin colour, or perspective than you.





“Kindness begins

with the understanding

that we all struggle.”



Online condolences

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will not be a service at this time.