March 28, 1950 –
February 2, 2020
Barry started his life in the small town of Mistatim in northern Saskatchewan. He was born to Rudolph and Vivian Czank on March 28, 1950. Barry was the oldest of 12 and the first of only four boys. Barry spent most of his life growing up in Thunder Bay. He spent his time as a teenager cruising with his friends up and down the South End Core. While Barry did not have a great track record in high school (having got kicked out for looking too much like Johnny Cash), that didn't tarnish his hard-working nature. Barry is survived by his spouse Rosemary. They are so lucky to have found soul mates in one another. They spent 32 beautiful years together enjoying their time in the home they built together with their dogs. Barry was kind-hearted and Rose brought out the best in him. Barry was always interested in mechanics. This led him to a long career in truck driving and hauling. He and his brother-in-law John bought their owns trucks as brokers for Kingsway. He used to bring his young girls to the drive-in theatre in his transport trucks for the best seats in the house. He spent his life fixing and tinkering on all sorts of different vehicles. If you ever needed anything fixed or tools to fix something, you went to Barry. Barry was blessed with three beautiful daughters: Samantha, Candice, and Dawn. Camping with their dad will always be a cherished memory. Barry spent a lot of time camping and fishing with his family. They would go out to WaWang or Pakashkan for months on end in the summer. They would portage across islands and rivers to get to the best fishing spots. There are many a story about the shenanigans that happened on these camping trips. Barry will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Barry is survived by spouse Rosemary Czank nee Tonkin; Daughters Samantha (Tim), Candice (Keith), Dawn (Jeff); Grandchildren Paden, Callen, Blaine, Madeline, Erica, Natasha; Great-grandchildren Jayce, Maia, Zoey; Mother Vivian; Siblings Joan (Peter), Brother-in-law Alex, Irene (John), Steve (Debbie), David, Pasty (Roger), Judy (Ken), Marilyn (Jay), Carolyn (Pat), Theresa (Scott), James; Mother-in-law Olga, Father-in-law Jim, Brothers-in-law Robert and Russell, and many nieces and nephews. Barry is predeceased by Father Rudy, Sister Marie, Brother-in-law Ken, Niece Tina, and Nephew Len. A service will be held in Barry's honor at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, February 7 at 1:30 PM.