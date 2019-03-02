|
It is with deep despair and sadness that the family of Barry Theodore Joseph Belanger announces his unexpected passing Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home in Red Rock, ON. Barry was born January 12, 1951, in Port Arthur, Ontario to Ted and Lydia Belanger, the eldest of 3 children. He was raised in Red Rock and remained there his entire life. Educated at St. Hilary Catholic School, Nip/Rock High School, and Western University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, later attending Confederation College. Employed at the Red Rock Mill under Domtar and later Norampac as an instrumentation mechanic then shift coordinator until its closure. Barry met the love of his life Kathy Crichton and they married April 27, 1976, and started their family. An accomplished athlete in his younger years he loved running, swimming, playing and watching football, rooting for the Giants and played many games in the back yard with his children. He had interests in prospecting, astronomy, art, spending time at camp, and always learning about something new. He was extremely resourceful and his work ethic was second to none. His spirit of kindness and generosity will be his lasting legacy. Whether he was helping a friend out, clearing the snow for others, or giving advice he was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back. He loved his wife and his children above all. We will miss his infectious smile and his quiet, steadfast faith. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Lydia, his in-laws Rye and Elsie. Left to forever mourn is his wife Kathy of 42 years, children and grandchildren; David Belanger (Gabriella and his daughter Rebekah); Diana LeBar (Downey, Solomon and Waverly); Melinda Tremblay (daughters Emma and Isabella); and Jonathon Belanger. Sister Judy Charron and brother Gordie (Colleen) and their families. Brother in law Jim Crichton (Faith) and sister in law Antja Bodnaruk (Rick) and their families. Best friends, Con Nichols, Robert Clark, Sander Grigorko and Ron Firth. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral Sevices will be held Monday March 4, 2019, at the Church of St. Hilary in Red Rock at 11 a.m. with Father H. Augustynowicz presiding. Friends so wishing may make donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.