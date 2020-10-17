1/1
Barry Warren Leadbeater
1956 - 2020
Mr. Barry Warren Leadbeater, age 64 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Barry was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on April 10, 1956, the son of Warren and Marjorie Leadbeater. He grew up in Niagara Falls and at the age of 15 moved to Sioux Lookout with his family. During his 17 years in Sioux Lookout he worked with the C.N.R. and celebrated the birth of his two children. Barry moved to Thunder Bay in 1989 where he started his own company Peckenan Maintenance. A very likeable man, Barry's wonderful sense of humor put a smile on the faces of those who knew him. A talented musician he played bass guitar in numerous bands. Barry was a true nature enthusiast as well as being a self taught man and jack of all trades whom accomplished much with his many acquired skills. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his daughter Jenny, son Paul (Lisa), granddaughters Layna (Kyle) and Taylor, wife Dora, the mother of his children Marlene, great grandson Finley as well as by other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Warren and Marjorie, brother Craig and niece Chrystal. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
