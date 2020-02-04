|
Mr. Battista “Buddy” Cava, age 93 years passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Please sign the ONLINE CONDOLENCES at
Buddy was born on December 4, 1926 in Pedace, Italy. He immigrated to Canada on January 14, 1952, where he worked at Sask Pool 7 as a millwright for 30 years, retiring in 1986.
In 1959 he married Teresa, the love of his life, and together they enjoyed travelling and spent 18 winters in Arizona. Buddy was a long time member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society since 1953, and he attended services weekly. He was a longtime member of the Italian Society of Port Arthur.
Despite his long history with diabetes, he was extremely independent and was able to live in his house until just recently. Buddy enjoyed regular visits to his friends in the city, often bringing them Italian treats.
He is survived by niece Maureen (Peter); nephews, Richard (Patrice), Bryan (Edith), Allan (Kim), Roger (Barbara) and Roy; numerous nieces and nephews in Italy and Canada.
Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2012; his parents Filomena and Antonio in Italy; siblings, brother Riccardo; sisters Rosa, Emma and Carmela; brothers-in-law, Alfred and Buddy Cava; sisters-in-law Frances and Maime.
Funeral services for the late Battista Cava, will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in St. Anthony's R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Entombment to follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening after 5:00 pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00 pm.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.
