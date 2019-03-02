|
Beatrice “Bea” I. Jones-Dennis, age 98, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua. Bea was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. She married James R. Jones there in 1942. They moved to Montreal, then to Medina and Middleport, NY. Jim and Bea enjoyed spending summer months with family at their Silver Islet, Ontario, Canada cottage, until Jim's death in 1992. Bea worked for several years at Royalton Hartland High School and also devoted time to several volunteer organizations in the Middleport area. In 2000, she married Peter W. Dennis in Thunder Bay and they too, enjoyed Silver Islet and many travel experiences. He passed away in January 2019 in Thunder Bay. Bea was also predeceased by her sister, Marie Alton Macklem. She is survived by her daughters, Beverley (Richard) McOmber of Canandaigua, NY, Marilyn Martin of Santa Cruz, CA and Barbara Jones of Denton, TX; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 am, at the United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com