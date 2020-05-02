Ben was called from above from this world April 25th to join his father Crumbly (1986), mother Esther (2013) and daughter Carrie-Ann ( 2017). Ben loved hunting Arrow Lake and Moose Lake areas harvesting many deer and his first “calf” moose with his son Clay and Larry. He also enjoyed the bass fishing on Arrow Lake and Rose Lake with his family but could never achieve the Bass Master title. He was a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather to his kids. Ben retired from Provincial Papers where he made numerous friends. Current River was his stomping grounds with regular stops at the Jolly Roger and the Hodder Ave. Hotel after his shifts and I'm sure before his shifts. In later life he grew out of those bad habits and focused on family. He could be seen and heard coming from afar in that bright orange Ford truck and that same coloured Harley which his garage buddy Jerry painted both. Ben will be missed but never forgotten by sons Clayton (Cathy) and Joe (Alma). Grandson Andrew (Brandie) and fondly remembered by granddaughters Shailyn (Tristan), Chelsie (Jordan), Carlee and Kayla and his special great granddaughters Khloe and Emma. A private service will be held at a later date.



Bye dad, hug Gram for me.



~Clay



