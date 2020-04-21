|
It is with profound sadness that Mr. Benny Harold Jewett age 72 years passed away at home on April 18th, 2020.
Ben was born on September 6th, 1947 in Dewart Township, Ontario. He started working as truck driver at an early age, he was a construction labourer and finished off his work life as a heavy equipment operator before his retirement.
He enjoyed his garden, his yard, the outdoors, tinkering with small motors, his tractor, and his animals. He really enjoyed the time spent with his 8 grandchildren who he loved with all of his heart.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Mary Jewett, wife Grace of 31 years and his granddaughter Keairra, brothers Lloyd, George, Edward, Lawrence and sisters Lillian (Midge) and Margaret (Poots). He is survived by his sons Darrell, Kevin (Susanne), Jeffrey (Jennifer), and grandchildren Brianna, Tristen, Jaydon, Grace, Tyler, Harold, Kevin Jr (Smiley), Jonathon, sister Bess (Terry), brothers Gordon (Sharon), Gary (Bobby) and numerous nieces and nephews and family.
Cremation has taken place. Due to public health concerns, a celebration of Ben's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.