Mr. Bernard Léger, age 74 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on October 21, 2019. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He was employed as a computer technician with Can Car, until he retired. Bernie was an active member of Thunder Bay Carvers, Rural 60 and Evergreen. He is survived by his wife Janie, his children David (Allison) and Sarah, his grandchildren Abby and Owen, as well as his sister Louise (Gil) Chouinard and brother Charlie (Gloria) Léger. He was predeceased by his son Andrew, his brother Roland and his parents Georgia and Edouard Léger. As per Bernie's wishes, no service will be held. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
Bernie was quiet and kind. He expressed his love through simple things and always cared for his family and community. We love and miss you.
