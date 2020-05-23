It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bernice Adeline Richmond, matriarch of our family on May, 19, 2020. Born November 22, 1928, to the late Emily (Roe) and Andrew Crane of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Bernice was the eldest of three children. Humble beginnings, supportive parents, strong faith, and profound desire to help and care for others all contributed to defining the character and soul of a woman that will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Bernice was a proud alumnus of the Port Arthur General Hospital's School of Nursing (1950) and Lakehead University School of Nursing (1974). She started her forty-two year long nursing career in Sioux Lookout in 1951. After marrying and moving to Port Arthur in 1954 Bernice began nursing at St Joseph's General Hospital as a general duty Registered Nurse. In 1959, Bernice moved to the Port Arthur General Hospital, caring for patients and advancing her career in healthcare for the next three decades. Strong leadership abilities enabled Bernice to become a Head Nurse in 1963 and then an Administrative Supervisor in 1965. From 1967 to 1980 Bernice was the Staff Development Supervisor responsible for the planning and implementation of programs to improve primary and team nursing. As advancements in cardiac and diabetes care emerged, Bernice was responsible for ensuring that the nursing staffs were trained in those new advanced techniques and therapies. From 1980 to her retirement from the PAGH in 1989, Bernice held the post of Employee Health Services Supervisor, responsible for the health and wellbeing of the hospital's 900 healthcare employees. Retirement was brief for Bernice, for another four years Bernice provided vacation relief at a number of hospitals across the city. A lifelong member of St. John's Anglican Church, Bernice was committed to her faith and to the parish. She is remembered as a tireless volunteer supporting church programs, as well as serving on the Board of Management. Bernice shared her experience, time, and skills with many community-based organizations including: Telecare Crisis Line, Drug Help Line, Missions to Seafarers, and to the Board for the Centre for the Developmentally Challenged. During her long life Bernice loved to ski, enjoy the outdoors at camp, playing bridge, and traveling. Activities she shared with George her husband, the love of her life, her children, grand children, and her dear friends. Bernice is predeceased by her parents Emily (1967) Andrew (1973), sister Joanie (2012), and husband of 60 years George (2012). She is survived by her brother Douglas (Susan), her three children William (Lillian) Richmond, Deborah Jason, and Andrea (Ed) Slabikowski, grandchildren Jeremy and Stephanie Jason, Matthew Keesick, Natalie (Vlad) Sherbatov, and great grandchildren Grayden Keesick, Bella and Ronald Sherbatov. Plus, many in-laws and special nephews (Christopher, Jeffrey, Jason, Mark) and their families. We would like to thank the entire staff at VIVA Mississauga Retirement Residence, the many hard working and compassionate staff of Care Partners, and all the countless compassionate healthcare professionals that helped to look after Bernice. She will be sadly missed but always remembered. At this time, no public visitation or service is planned. A memorial for Bernice will be organized at a later date. As much as we would love to come together as a family to celebrate the life of Bernice – our mom, nana, friend, and neighbour - it is important to us (and would be to her) that everyone remain safe, support and love each other, and take some time to check in on a loved one. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Mount Pleasant Group webite: https://www.mountpleasantgroup.com/Home/Find%20Services.aspx?findservice=today
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.