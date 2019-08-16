|
The family sadly announces the passing of Bernice Asmunt after a brief illness at the TBRHSC on August 8, 2019. On line condolences at:
Born on May 5, 1960 in Sarnia, ON. She chose to live in and raise her family Thunder Bay in 1984, where she met and married her husband Michael Asmunt in 1989.
Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Frances Hickman (Daryl), sons Robert Hickman (Leslie), Dean Hickman (Trista), and Michael Asmunt Jr. As well as her 14 grandchildren, brothers Gary and David Wilton, and sister Carol.
She is predeceased by her mother Sarah Kennedy in 1964, and her adoptive parents Elsie and Herbert Dolson.
She worked at the March of Dimes for a few years, but dedicated her life to raising her children. She also enjoyed doing crafts and being present at the different craft shows.
A funeral service will be held for Bernice at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 South Syndicate Avenue, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 officiated by Mark Davenport of Redwood Park Church. Visitation to be held one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, meeting at the front gate with procession to burial site, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In Bernice's memory, donations made to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
