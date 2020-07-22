1/1
Bernice Dackiw
1936 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Margaret Dackiw, age 83, on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bernice was born on December 26, 1936 in Kenora, Ontario (while enroute to Port Arthur, Ontario). She attended Central School, Port Arthur Collegiate and later got her degree as Secretary at King's Business College. She worked for various firms in Thunder Bay, retiring from CNR after 28 1/2 years.

Bernice loved gardening with her husband, doing preserves, baking and curling. She enjoyed doing crosswords and attending dog shows in which some of her beautiful German Shepherds were shown. She loved animals, fed deer in winter, birds, etc., and playing bridge with her group on the computer.

Bernice was married to William Basil Dackiw (Bill) for over 45 years. She has one son, Lorne Donald Chabot.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She was happiest when she travelled and loved fishing and camping at her husband's cabins at Graham. She will be missed by many for the joy she brought to everyone around her.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

If friends desire, donations in memory of Bernice to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Everest Of Thunder Bay
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Lorne. I know we will miss her. My prayers are with your family. Will miss her laughter and patience with me. So grateful, Lorne, you let me know your mother.
Charlotte Shawver
Friend
July 23, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about the sudden passing of Bernice
My condolences to Bill and family
Barb mcEwen
Friend
July 23, 2020
So very sorry, Bill. We all share many fond memories from our CNR days over the years.
Jack Hill
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Bill in the loss of your loving wife Bernice. Our thoughts and prayers are will you at this very difficult time. Bernice always greeted us with her cheery voice and smile. always enjoyed the benefits of her and Bills garden in the fall. Brian wouldn't hesitate to go down and help her when there was somethi8ng to be done when Bill was away at his camp. Always so thankful to him. A great friend and neighbor.
Brian & Gladys Grant
Neighbor
