It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Margaret Dackiw, age 83, on Monday, July 20, 2020.



Bernice was born on December 26, 1936 in Kenora, Ontario (while enroute to Port Arthur, Ontario). She attended Central School, Port Arthur Collegiate and later got her degree as Secretary at King's Business College. She worked for various firms in Thunder Bay, retiring from CNR after 28 1/2 years.



Bernice loved gardening with her husband, doing preserves, baking and curling. She enjoyed doing crosswords and attending dog shows in which some of her beautiful German Shepherds were shown. She loved animals, fed deer in winter, birds, etc., and playing bridge with her group on the computer.



Bernice was married to William Basil Dackiw (Bill) for over 45 years. She has one son, Lorne Donald Chabot.



She was predeceased by her parents.



She was happiest when she travelled and loved fishing and camping at her husband's cabins at Graham. She will be missed by many for the joy she brought to everyone around her.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



If friends desire, donations in memory of Bernice to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated.





Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com