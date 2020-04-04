|
It is with profound sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Bernice Helen Pytyck on March 31st, 2020. Bernice was born in Fort William on July 22 1938; In April 1958 she married the love of her life Bill Pytyck and settled in Terrace Bay. After raising her children she devoted her life to her grandchildren, to her community, and to her faith. She will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Helene), Janice, Maureen (Randy), Carrie, Grandchildren, Randii-Lynn, Cody, Brodie, and great granddaughter Rilee. Predeceased by her parents Karolina and William Mazurkewich, her husband Bill, infant son Daniel, as well as many brothers and sisters. Mom treasured spending time with her family, these memories will be cherished. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (Terrace Bay) or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life for Bernice will be held at a later date.