It is with sadness that we announce Bernice's peaceful passing on November 9, 2020, at the age of 90 yrs. The youngest of 4 siblings she was born to Stephanie and Joseph Holomego on May 30, 1930. She married Bruno Mackie on September 6, 1949 and the family was joined by four children, Bruce, Barbara, Jane and Charlie. Bernice lived most of her life on the Port Arthur /Lakeshore side of Thunder Bay, until ill health forced her to move from her much loved condo at Waverly Park Towers to Southbridge Pinewood. Bernice worked at the Children's Aid Society for many years and following retirement volunteered regularly at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Together with Bruno, Bernice delighted in hosting elaborate gatherings and sharing the fruits of her large gardens. "B" was well known for her wonderful cooking, elaborate sewing, crafting and decorating skills, but was perhaps most famous for her delightful baking and sweet treats which were widely shared with family, friends, co workers and so many others. She also enjoyed travel and trying her luck at games of chance. Bernice was pre deceased by her husband Bruno, son Bruce, siblings Ann Ableson-Carrotte, Helen Holomego, William Holomego Sr. and life long friend Mary Hawryluk.



As per Bernice's wishes and due to Covid 19 restrictions a private graveside service will occur, with interment along side her beloved Bruno at Riverside Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the TBRHSC or the charity of your choice.



A special "Thank You" is extended to all the staff of Southbridge Pinewood Court (Sandpiper) but especially to Nick & Mallory, for your wonderful care and compassion. You are all truly amazing people.





