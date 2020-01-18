Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Charpentier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Charpentier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert Charpentier Obituary

Mr. Bert Charpentier passed away peacefully at Westview Place in Penticton, B.C. on January 5, 2020, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Bert was a Mining Engineer who worked and lived in various locations including Central and South America, Mexico and throughout Canada. He was predeceased by his wife “Betsy” and his son Philip. He will be missed by his daughter Wendy (Don) Ferris, grandchildren Dawn, Warren (Debra), Dwight (Marty) of Kelowna, B.C. and Angelina; great grandchildren Brittany, Kiira, Ella and Braylon. A sincere than you to all the staff at Westview North for their compassionate care provided to Bert over the years. Cremation has taken place and a scattering of ashes will take place at a later date in accordance with Bert's final wishes.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -