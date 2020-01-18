|
Mr. Bert Charpentier passed away peacefully at Westview Place in Penticton, B.C. on January 5, 2020, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Bert was a Mining Engineer who worked and lived in various locations including Central and South America, Mexico and throughout Canada. He was predeceased by his wife “Betsy” and his son Philip. He will be missed by his daughter Wendy (Don) Ferris, grandchildren Dawn, Warren (Debra), Dwight (Marty) of Kelowna, B.C. and Angelina; great grandchildren Brittany, Kiira, Ella and Braylon. A sincere than you to all the staff at Westview North for their compassionate care provided to Bert over the years. Cremation has taken place and a scattering of ashes will take place at a later date in accordance with Bert's final wishes.