Our Wonder Woman passed away peacefully at the South Hampton Medical Centre. Left to mourn are her in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends from TOPS and The Red Hats as well as those lives she touched from all over the world. Predeceased in 2014, by her loving husband Walter. She is now reunited with him as well as her parents Francis J Bernard and Josephine (nee Duplessis); her sisters, Helen, Josephine, Margaret, Rosanna, Mabel and her brothers John, James, Melvin and David. In fulfilling Bertha's last wishes, no services will be held. Please remember her as she always was, a wonderful woman and excellent friend. Arrangements entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222 with memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com