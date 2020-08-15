1/1
Bertha (Bernard) Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our Wonder Woman passed away peacefully at the South Hampton Medical Centre. Left to mourn are her in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends from TOPS and The Red Hats as well as those lives she touched from all over the world. Predeceased in 2014, by her loving husband Walter. She is now reunited with him as well as her parents Francis J Bernard and Josephine (nee Duplessis); her sisters, Helen, Josephine, Margaret, Rosanna, Mabel and her brothers John, James, Melvin and David. In fulfilling Bertha's last wishes, no services will be held. Please remember her as she always was, a wonderful woman and excellent friend. Arrangements entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222 with memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved