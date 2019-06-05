|
Bertha Violet Oja (nee Salmi) died on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at the age of 89 years, at Pioneer Ridge. Born in Port Arthur and lifetime resident of Northwestern Ontario, Bertha attended Cornwall Public School and Port Arthur Technical and Commercial High School (Hillcrest). Online condolences
She married Wilfred Oja in 1949 and resided in Nipigon and Atikokan, before returning to Port Arthur in 1959.
Bertha spent many happy and productive years (1978-1993) working in Records Management at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Bertha was a long time member of Westminster United Church and its choir. She was also a member of the Topaz Rebekah Lodge 316, a life member of the Canadian Suomi Foundation and a very active volunteer at the 55 Plus Centre.
Bertha loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed summers at the cottage on Maki Lake. She also loved baseball and live theatre and had season tickets to both the Border Cats and Magnus Theatre. After retiring, she travelled extensively in Canada, the United States, Finland, and other parts of Europe.
Bertha was predeceased by her parents Nick and Aino Salmi, son Nicki in infancy, husband Wilfred, son David, sister Anne Hellsten, brother-in-law Bert Hellsten, Colleen and Ray Oja, Laila and John Oja, nephew Brian Oja, Gary Oja and dear friends Shirley Zaroski and Bill Rouse.
Bertha is survived by nephew Martin Hellsten, Vermilion Bay, ON, niece Catherine Hellsten (Randall and Elizabeth), Winnipeg, MB, niece Valerie Byrne (Kevin), Bright's Grove, ON, nephew Ronald Oja, Thunder Bay, niece Darlene Kormano (Pekka), Atlanta, Georgia USA, nieces Sharon Oja, Donna (Arnie Daoust) and Mavis (Albert Srutis), all of Thunder Bay. She is also survived by cousin Marjatta Aaltonen, Toronto, ON, goddaughter Linda Kucherka, Thunder Bay, godson Karl Kuga (United States) and numerous relatives in Finland.
Bertha's strong will, work ethic, and outspokenness were well known to all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Bertha's family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at Pioneer Ridge, Plaza 4, where she lived her final years and special friend Raija Harju for regularly visiting and assisting Bertha and speaking Finnish to her, as she was very proud of her Finnish heritage.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Interment will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Suomi Koti of Thunder Bay, Westminster United Church Memorial Fund or to the 55 Plus Centre.
