Bertil Karl Johannes Thomson
Bertil Karl Johannes Thomson was born May 5, 1938 to John & Elsa Thomson. My mother in law always said that they never paid the hospital for him.

Bert grew up in the Rockwood Ave/ Windemere Ave. area in P.A. In that time, he made lasting friendships, developed a love of cars – He had a car before his dad! He played football for Tech and the Port Arthur Mustangs and hockey for the West End Bearcats.

I married Bert in 1965 and he always told people that I had to travel 7000 miles to marry a poor colonial boy! Together we raised 2 children Karen – the apple of his eye and Callum – Cal, Dad was so proud of you! Our family is small, his sister Sonya Ryder, niece Vikki Ryder and her brood, Lauren, Sam and Lana. Nephew Jeff Ryder (Val) and his son Devon and my brother Duncan (Liz) MacKay, my nieces Sian and Catrina and their families.

Then there is our enormous friend family – from lasting grade one friends, to the assessment crew, the fab four, many coffee buddies and the young folks who called Uncle Bert, Uncle Mr. Bert, you were all very special to him.

Please remember his smile, his unjudgmental attitude, his wise cracks, and his one-liners.

A private service will be held and if possible, a get together will happen in summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bert's memory to the Underground Gym or to the Manor House.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
