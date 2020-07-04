Mr. Bertrand Caron, age 82 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on June 27th, 2020. Born November 26th, 1937 in Isle Verte, QC, Bertrand was employed as a Foreman with Trans Canada Pipelines. He was predeceased by his spouse Isabel Caron (nee Leivo) and his parents. A special thanks to the TBRHSC team, Drs. Miller and Coccimiglio, and residents and friends at RK Andras Court, especially Bonny, who attended Bertand.



Cremation has taken place and an interment will be held at a later date in St. Jean-Baptiste of Isle Verte, QC.





Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com